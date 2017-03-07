Chirisa misses out at the AMVCAs

Share this article:

HARARE - Hollywood actor Arnold Tongayi Chirisa was beaten to the Best Actor in a Drama gong at the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) by Nigerian Sambasa Nzeribe.

The former Studio 263 actor was in the running for the gong thanks to his role in Happiness is a Four-letter Word — a 2016 South African romantic drama directed by Thabang Moleya and written by Busisiwe Ntintili.

But sadly for Chirisa, Slow Country actor Nzeribe attracted more votes in a strong category which also featured continental heavyweights Ramsey Nouah (76), RMD (Oloibiri), Gregory Ojefua (The Encounter), Olu Jacobs (Oloibiri) and Femi Jacobs (Femi Jacobs).

Chirisa, who attended the awards ceremony in Lagos, conceded defeat on Instagram.

“I didn’t win in my category, but oh what fun it was! Thank you to all who voted! Appreciate you all.

“My highlight for the night-presented an award for Best Southern African film Lala Land”

With Happiness is a Four-letter Word, which also featured controversial South African television host, actress and radio personality Khanyi Mbau, also in the running for the Best Southern African Film Award, the question marks Chirisa put at the end of his Instagram post seem to suggest that he didn’t think Lala Land was a worthy winner.

Chirisa first made his mark on the local scene with his role as Detective Trevor Davies in Zimbabwe’s first soapie, Studio 263.

He then moved to neighbouring South Africa where he landed several roles in productions such as Leon Schuster’s Mr Bones as Hekule the King of Kuvukiland.

Other roles he had include a role in Crusoe as Man Friday, American Horror Story: Asylum as Miles, Diamonds, Skin and Mrs Mandela.

Chirisa also landed a role in the American supernatural drama, Sleepy Hollow as well as making a guest appearance in NCIS: Los Angeles on M-Net in July 2013 where he played the role of an interrogator.

