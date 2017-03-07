Cayeux, Williams miss Tshwane Open cut

Share this article:

HARARE - Zimbabwean golfers Marc Cayeux and Mark Williams missed the cut at the Tshwane Open held at the Pretoria Country Club in South Africa at the weekend.

With the field set to be trimmed at level par after 36 holes, Cayeux and Williams were far off the pace during the tournament co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour and the European Tour.

Williams finished the tournament on six-over par 148 after rounds of 77 and 71 while Cayeux was a further three shots back on nine-over-par 151 following rounds of 76 and 75.

In the end, Zimbabwean born Dean Burmester went on to win the tournament after a final round 65 yesterday gave him a score of 18-under-par 266.

Burmester, who now represents South Africa, had start the final round a shot behind Alexander Bjork and Scott Jamieson, who had been tied for the lead after rounds two and three.

However, a run of six birdies from the opening nine holes yesterday paved the way for Burmester to take control of the tournament.

Burmester began as he meant to go on with birdies at his first three holes before a further three gains saw him reach the turn in just 29 strokes.

The 27-year-old, who was born in Mutare, at one stage led by as many as six shots before a slight wobble, with consecutive bogeys at 16 and 17, slowed his progress, but he still finished the tournament on 18-under to celebrate his first European Tour triumph.

“I knew that if I could get through unscathed on the back nine I would make it but bogeys weren’t great. I was just trying to keep myself calm,” Burmester said at the presentation ceremony.

“I never thought I was that far ahead, it was only when I got to the 17th that my caddie said to me: ‘Don’t worry, we’ve got this’.”

Jorge Campillo finished strongly with three birdies in his final five holes and ended tied second with Mikko Korhonen, who went four under for the round. Peter Uihlein shot up the leaderboard on the final day. The American was level par at the turn, but five birdies on the homeward stretch saw him finish at 14 under for the tournament in outright fourth.

Bjork and Jamieson had been expected to enjoy a final-day showdown in Pretoria, but neither man was able to continue their fine form from the opening 54 holes.

Swede Bjork signed for a disappointing level-par 71 and was five shots off the pace in fifth, while Jamieson endured a nightmare fourth round, eventually coming home seven over on the day, as double bogeys at the eighth, 12th and 13th holes contributed to a distant finish of tied 22nd. — Additional reporting by Sportal