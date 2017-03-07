Byo hosts varsities rugby tourney

Share this article:

HARARE - Bulawayo will host this year’s edition of the Tertiary Institutions Rugby Tournament scheduled for this weekend at Hartsfield Rugby Grounds.

This year’s tournament is the second edition after the inaugural tournament was held in Chinhoyi University of Technology (Cut) last year and was won by Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) after beating the hosts in the final through a drop goal in sudden death.

Some of the institutions that will feature in this year’s edition include GZU, Midlands State University, Bulawayo Polytechnic, National University of Science and Technology (Nust), Catholic University, Belvedere Teachers College, School of Mines among others.

This year will see an increase in teams taking part as only nines took part in the inaugural tournament.

Organisers of the event said they are using the tournament to build the bridge between the competitive schools system and the clubs.

The tertiary system acts as the warehouse of talent who will be mature by the time they graduate to feed into mainstream rugby.

Corporate players such as the National Aids Council and Saywhat have come on board to be partners of the tournament which will also be used to select a side for the national college’s team.

In South Africa, varsity rugby is a very popular concept with all matches being broadcast live on television helping to attract lucrative sponsorship.

Most players that have represented the Springboks would have passed through varsity teams before making the breakthrough to provincial and franchise rugby.