Serial litigant eyes presidency

HARARE - A Harare-based serial litigant, Ignatius Masamba, pictured below, — who has filed over 22 cases before the High Court — has said he wants to be the country’s next president.

Masamba has sued various individuals and organisations over rentals and other issues related to his sister’s Avenues flat in Harare, which he is managing.

Among some of the institutions that he has sued are the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), City of Harare, estate agents, the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) and other individuals.

While he claims that his court applications are motivated by his desire to end corruption and receiving justice, the High Court has protested the aspiring politician’s litigation, accusing him of clogging the courts with cases.

He, however, claims the ruling is political because of his presidential ambitions.

The order for perpetual silence was first handed down by High Court judge Joseph Mafusire in July last year after the City of Harare approached the court over Masamba’s several lawsuits, that he insists are justified.

“The registrar of this court shall not issue any process commencing action, or set down any matter already filed or commenced by, for, on behalf of, or at the best of ...Masamba in connection with that property, without leave of this court first being applied for and obtained.

“Any application for the leave of this court as directed above shall be made on notice to all interested persons,” Mafusire ruled.

Though the judge said the Constitution gives everybody a right to access the courts, the right is not absolute.

Masamba was also issued with another order by High Court judge Lavender Makoni in November last year after he sued Zimsec demanding $2, 6 million for what he termed “professional negligence” and “defamation libel” emanating from an unknown Ordinary Level result symbol obtained by his son.

He also pursued ZETDC over an alleged inflated electricity bill in respect of the flat that he is managing.

Masamba, who once stayed in the United Kingdom for two years, claims he is mainly suing parastatals because they are being used by the government as political instruments to sabotage him financially for being a presidential aspirant.

“I tried to participate in 2013 but I failed because the then Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) public relations officer had told me that when the nomination papers are available he would advise me.

“I was later told that I was supposed to get 100 signatures from supporters across the country in one day before filing my papers with the Nomination Court.

“Unfortunately that made it impossible for me to eventually participate in the elections,” Masamba said.

With so many court cases, the Daily News on Sunday asked Masamba who sponsors his applications. He said he foots his own bills using proceeds from his sister’s flat, where he has a power of attorney.

After many applications, the single father of two has “mastered” the art of drafting court applications, so much that he does not employ the services of a lawyer.

Masamba wrote to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in a letter copied to judges, lawyers, magistrates and the Law Society of Zimbabwe in December last year, accusing judges of incompetence and playing to the whims of political parties.

“…I am a political target for sabotage as a form of rigging… Because I am an aspiring president and if this is the reason why I am targeted…,” he said.