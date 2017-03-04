Taylor, Vermeulen in ugly spat

Share this article:

HARARE - Zimbabwe cricket’s appalling display in which they pummelled to a new low by becoming the first Test-playing side to be bowled out inside 13.5 overs in ODI cricket has torched a social media storm.

Local fans were on Sunday left shell-shocked at Harare Sports Club as Afghanistan’s bowlers combined to roll Zimbabwe over for 54, helping the visitors seal a 3-2 series win with a 106-run D/L victory in the final ODI in Harare.

Many are still to come to terms with the defeat at the hands of an Associate nation with former Zimbabwe Test captain Brendan Taylor (pictured) and former opener Mark Vermeulen exchanging barbs over the root cause of the side’s continued slump.

Taylor had to fend off an abusive onslaught from his former teammate who went on a rampage accusing the former Zimbabwean captain of sympathising with the new breed of national team cricketers.

“Very disappointing of you BT,” Vermeulen charged.

“I can’t believe you are supporting a pathetic effort of our national team . . . 54 all out against a team that doesn’t even have any bowlers in the top 40 rankings is disgusting.

“If I was in the team that was bowled out for 54, I would be totally embarrassed and would just shut up and get in the nets instead of posting sh** like this.”

However, Taylor was having none of it and fired his own salvos at the ex-Zimbabwe Test player, who admitted to burning down Zimbabwe’s Cricket Academy in 2006.

“Here we go!” Taylor said. “Coming from someone who is chemically imbalanced. I’m sure the guys are the first to admit it was a poor performance. I never support mediocrity Rex. But its people like you . . . who majority of the time sit back and criticise the players, ZC and the country as a whole.

“Take a good look in the mirror on what you have done for yourself and your country, apart from burning down the few establishments we had along with poor development players that lost everything in their bags that day. (I) didn’t hear any apologies from you, have we Rex. You my friend, are what a true embarrassment looks like.”

Sheydon Steyn intervened: “As a professional sportsman yourself Mark you should know better how tough it can be out there, show a little support otherwise you should get the pads on and see if you can do better.”

Vermeulen, who was banned for a year by the England board in 2006 after an altercation with a spectator at a Central Lancashire League club match, appeared to relish the challenge.

“I’d love to get the pads on,” he said. “ . . . they got what they deserved BT and let me catch you one day . . . well (sic) settle this . . . be careful wat (sic) you say about me little f****.”

However, Steyn concluded: “With nine okes in the current ODI squad with better averages than you, you might find it tough to crack the nod.”