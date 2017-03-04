Ms Bikini eyes Arnold Classic

Share this article:

HARARE - Ms Bikini Junior Fitness champion Demi Ferreira is looking forward to redeem herself at this year’s Arnold Classic Africa scheduled for Johannesburg, South Africa in May.

Ferreira participated in the inaugural show hosted by the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger in South Africa last year where she found the going tough in her first international competition.

With a bit more experience under her belt, the 19-year-old athlete is determined to bounce back and make a bold statement to show the progress she has made in the past year.

“I’m currently nine weeks out in the gym training hard and according to what I want to achieve my body is responding; if I stick to my plan everything will be on --track,” Ferreira told the Daily News yesterday.

For her participation in last year’s competition, Ferreira was assisted by various companies, family and friends to make her trip a reality.

This year, the Rolf and Valley-based personal trainer is once again appealing to the corporate sector to come to her rescue.

“With a lot of faith, I received the sponsorship (for last year’s Arnold)...with the help from various companies, friends and family,” she said.

“I then went on to pursue my dream and competed on an international stage with hundreds of athletes from all over the world. Unfortunately, I didn’t place in the line-up I had chosen.

“However, I gained such an amazing experience and made it my next goal to compete...in 2017. Although I have such a great passion for the sport it is extremely costly especially in our current economic conditions.

“I believe it just wouldn’t be possible and fair to ask my friends and family for help again. So this is why I am asking anyone who is willing to help with a donation of any kind to help my dream become a reality.”

Ferreira is grateful to for the avenues the sport has opened up for her in a young career.

“I don’t come from a very wealthy upbringing so that has taught me to appreciate everything that comes my way,” she said.

“When I win or even just stepping on stage I feel overwhelmed with happiness and truly grateful to the Lord.”