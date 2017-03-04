Mandiranga eyes career revival

Share this article:

HARARE - Ex-Bulawayo City forward Emmanuel Mandiranga hopes signing for Harare giants Dynamos will give his career, which appeared to be stagnating, a major boost in the 2017 season.

After bursting onto the scene with Motor Action in 2013, the Aces Youth Academy graduate had endured less prolific spells with How Mine, FC Platinum and last season with Bulawayo City.

Mandiranga is now back in the capital after sealing a move to the Glamour Boys and was given a start in the 3-1 defeat to CAPS United in the ZNA Charities Commander Shield semi-final at the weekend.

Although the Glamour Boys were convincingly dispatched by the Green Machine, Mandiranga showed some flashes of brilliance.

“I’m really happy to be here, to be signing for Dynamos. They are a big club and any player would want to play for them. I would really want to maximise on this opportunity,” Mandiranga told the Daily News.

“I hope it will be a good year for me and the club of course. We are a relatively young team eager to do well.”

Reflecting on the team’s overall performance against the Green

Machine, Mandiranga said it is still early days for people to judge Dynamos as they are in the infant stages of their preparations.

An own goal from Wisdom Mutasa, a Leonard Tsipa header and a late Dominic Chungwa strike ensured a comfortable victory for the Green Machine while Denver Mukamba scored the consolation for DeMbare.

“I think our performance was okay we can’t really complain. This is maybe our third competitive match since we started preparing and I think we are in the right direction,” Mandiranga said.

“CAPS United had been preparing for some time now and I am sure when the season finally starts we will be in a position to compete at the highest level. We are not yet 100 percent match fit and hope to improve as time goes on.

“I was happy with my game but remember we are a team that is coming together and the future looks good for us.”

Mandiranga’s sentiments were also echoed by Mutasa who revealed they were a lot of positives to take from the defeat.

“Obviously, you always want to win any game that you play against CAPS United, unfortunately we lost but we have to look at the bigger picture, this is our third game of the pre-season and I would like to believe that it’s still work in progress,” Mutasa said.

“We hope by the time we get to April 1 we would have rectified a lot of things. In terms of match fitness I think some of the guys are getting there and there is always cohesion coming up.

“With the way the youngsters are playing I am sure we should be able to compete this season.”

In their game against Makepekepe on Sunday, they looked unfit for larger parts of the game although they showed some signs of brilliance here and there in their passing.