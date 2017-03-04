Local bars tap into comedy

Share this article:

HARARE - Several Harare bars, which include Jazz 24/7 and City Sports Bar, are diversifying into comedy.

Jazz 24/7 manager Johannes Muchadenyika told the Daily News that they have decided to make comedy a regular feature on their entertainment programmes.

“We are officially launching comedy shows under the banner “Laugh Out Harare” on Tuesday.

“The inaugural show will feature Doc Vikela, Simba the Comic King, Gonyeti, Comic Pastor, Boss Kedha and Bhutisi among others,” Muchadenyika said.

He added that they are moving in to fill the void created by the closure of Book Café two years ago.

“Since the Book Café shut its doors in 2015, comedy has not been featured regularly by entertainment venues.

“We have taken up comedy because we believe it deserves to be supported because it has immense potential,” the Jazz 24/7 boss added.

City Sports Bar Mathias Bangure said his venue has a duty to support comedy in line with the demands of the Kopje-based entertainment venue’s clients.

“For now, our comedy shows won’t necessarily be held on a weekly basis. We are going to host comedy and spoken word shows from time to time.

“We were set up for the purpose of providing entertainment and the shows we hold are largely based on what our customers want. We are inspired by the desire to create innovative shows which will equally inspire our customers,” Bangure said.

On Wednesday, City Sports Bar will host Mai TT, who is popular for her social media skits such as For the Why, and rising comedian Prama Stove who is managed by former Jah Prayzah manager, Filda “Mama Filo” Muchabaiwa.

Mama Filo is confident Prama Stove will eventually gain national prominence.

“Prama Stove is very talented. That is why I have moved in to help him to realise his full potential. I am glad because he is responsive to advice and for that reason I am confident he will be a big star in the near future,” Muchabaiwa told the Daily News.