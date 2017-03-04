It's an acapella affair

Share this article:

BULAWAYO - Imbube and mbaqanga outfit, Black Umfolosi, will share the stage with the all-female acapella group, Nobuntu, in a gig set for the Zimbabwe Music Academy this evening.

Black Umfolosi spokesperson Sotsha Moyo is confident the highly-anticipated family show, which also features an acapella gospel outfit called Pilgrim Voices, will be a welcome event for acapella music.

“Many people are now hooked on to instrumental music and for this reason we are determined to remind music fans that acapella is and will always be one of the most powerful music genres the world over,” Moyo told the Daily News, adding that all was now in place for them to deliver a show to remember.

“We are promising an acapella night which music fans will remember and celebrate for a long time.”

The Bulawayo outfit, which has been on the music stage for over three decades, is one of the most-travelled Zimbabwean groups. The Zimbabwe Music Award (Zima) winners in the acapella category, traditionally tours either Europe or America at least twice a year.

Their last foreign trip was in November last year when they toured the United Kingdom soon after they had returned from a long tour of Canada.

The evening gig will also present a perfect opportunity for five-member and five-year old Nobuntu to demonstrate why they have earned a good reputation in several European countries.

The Bulawayo-based group, made up of Thandeka Moyo, Joyline Sibanda, Heather Dube, Duduzile Sibanda and Zanele Manhenga (Dudu’s sister), has produced two acclaimed albums-Thina ( 2013) and Ekhaya (2016).

In an interview with the Daily News recently, Nobuntu spokesperson Duduzile Sibanda attributed their rapid rise at home and abroad to originality.

“People want to hear or experience something new and refreshing. We came through with our authenticity and never tried to imitate anyone, we were us, Nobuntu.

“Our repertoire is a fusion of traditional Zimbabwean rooted music with minimalistic percussion, traditional instruments such as mbira and some dance movements.

“Our group is a new generation of young women who celebrate and preserve their culture, beauty and heritage through art,” said Sibanda then.