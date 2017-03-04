Chiyangwa makes things happen

Share this article:

JOHANNESBURG - Most take him for granted. Others say he is maverick and goes over the top with his antics.

But one thing you cannot take away from rising global sensation, Philip Chiyangwa is making things happen.

When he came into power less than a year ago, soccer analysts dismissed him as venturing into a dog-eat-dog industry which is notorious for taking men down.

Yet Chiyangwa, known for his eccentric behaviour, love for fast cars, designer suits and expensive lifestyle, seems to be relishing the challenges of the biggest sport on the universe.

He is currently at the centre of one of the trickiest Confederation of African Football elections which have given incumbent Issa Hayatou sleepless nights.

The elections are scheduled for Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on March 16, 2017 and in one corner is the Cameroonian and in the other is relatively unknown Ahmad Ahmad from Madagascar.

In any other years, this could have been dismissed as a no-contest because over the years, Hayatou has grown used to manipulating things and making sure that everyone dances to his tune.

But the brazen Chiyangwa with his I don’t care attitude has changed the entire terrain.

His has managed to mobilise the entire Cosafa region to back Ahmad and has gone beyond his realm of control to ask the entire continent to vote for change.

Only last week, he managed to gather influential FA presidents, including Fifa boss Gianni Infantino and secretary-general Fatima Samoura, at the Harare International Conference Centre where he hosted his belated birthday celebrations as well as ascendancy to the Confederation of Souther African Football Associations (Cosafa) presidency.

Since the Harare meeting, the Hayatou camp has begun to press panic buttons and have increased the movement of their campaign team asking everyone who dares listen to throw their weight behind the 70-year-old former 400m runner and basketball player.

But Chiyangwa is insisting that the time is up for Hayatou.

He told journalists in Harare that his camp was assured of 35 votes.

“Thirty five is a dangerous number,” he said in reference to the fact that the Ahmad camp was assured of 35 clean votes.

If this is true, then the days of Hayatou remaining in charge of Caf are numbered.

As the election date draws closer, many and many people on the universe are beginning to ask ‘‘but who this . . . Chiyangwa is.’’

Those in the know say the young Chiyangwa was born a winner and what he is achieving or intending to achieve is just part of DNA.

Some might say he is just loud but boy oh boy, if there is one many who gets what he wants it is this man.

Will Hayatou survive the Chiyangwa storm?

Even if he does survive, many don’t see him seeing out the entire term in office.

The Cameroonian has been rocked and that storm is coming from Harare.