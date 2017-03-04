Biggie Zuze replaces Murape

Share this article:

HARARE - Harare giants Dynamos have roped in former Triangle coach Biggie Zuze to replace assistant coach Murape Murape, who fell short of the required Caf A coaching licence ahead of the 2017 Premiership season.

In a move aimed at adopting the Caf Club licensing system, the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) last year advised Premier League clubs to conform to the minimum requirements this season, failure of which would see them being punished.

As exclusively revealed by the Daily News last week, the Glamour Boys yesterday unveiled Zuze after offering him a two-year performance-based contract with an option for a one-year extension while Murape will be reassigned to the juniors.

“We have set a stipulated target performance-based contract for Zuze and his coach Lloyd Mutasa,” Dynamos organising secretary Graham Mafoko told the Daily News yesterday.

“Remember it was Mutasa who recommended Zuze so they will both be judged by the team’s performance.”

Mafoko added: “It’s very unfortunate that Murape does not meet the requirements and he will be deployed to the juniors. He is our legend and we have respect for him. The only unfortunate part is that he will not be able to work with the senior team.”

On appointing Mutasa earlier this year, Dynamos president Kenni Mubaiwa revealed that the former midfielder needed to win the first five matches, including the off-season tournaments.

However, the Glamour Boys has already lost 3-1 to CAPS United in the ZNA Charities last weekend.

It is however, not yet clear whether that game will be taken into consideration.

“We sat down as an executive and decided that for the time being let coach (Lloyd) Mutasa carry on for continuity’s sake,” Mubaiwa said then.

“We will give him a performance-based contract and the first five matches of the season will be crucial for him in whether we keep him. So he must bring results and the pride days of the club.”

“He knows exactly what we are talking about and he must make sure he gives us better results, including tournaments like the Bob Super Cup. If he fails in the first five matches he is likely to go because look, we have failed in two successive seasons and this time we want results.”

But there is no doubt that Zuze is bringing with him a lot of experience gathered both as a player and a coach.

Zuze made a name for himself in mid-season of 2012 when he took over from Taurai Mangwiro at the now defunct Monomotapa before guiding the club to fourth place in the Castle Premiership that year.

For the last two seasons, Zuze has been at Triangle, as assistant coach to Kevin Kaindu and David Mandigora until his contract expired in December.