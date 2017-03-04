Bev descends on Mutare

Share this article:

MUTARE - Controversial dancer-cum-musician Beverly and her Sexy Angels are expected to rouse up the sleepy Eastern border city with a highly-anticipated performance at Club Mandisa tonight.

The popular dancer, who attracted national attention recently after she claimed that she was carrying musician Andy Muridzo’s baby, is expected to use the occasion to celebrate the three gongs that she and her group won at the Dancers Association of Zimbabwe (Daz) Awards held at City Sports Bar last week.

Bev’s Sexy Angels took home the Best Dance Group and Best Dressed Group gongs while Bev was crowned the Most Outstanding Female Dancer of the Year.

In addition to her usual erotic dance menu, the award-winning artiste is also expected to showcase her vocal skills by performing songs from her debut music album titled Tapinda which carries the hit song Tshayingoma.

Bev will share the stage with the All New Stars Dance Group which will return to the joint tomorrow night for a clash with resident act — Mandisa Kings and Queens.

Club Mandisa owner, Boniface Nyamanhindi, told the Daily News that Bev is among several top artistes who will perform at his venue.

“We always strive to please our patrons. Fun lovers are guaranteed undiluted fun. We have a lot in store for our fans even going forward.

“Established and upcoming artists such as Andy Muridzo, Nicholas Zakaria, Somandla Ndebele, Suluman Chimbetu, Boom Beto, Zoey and Franco Slomo who performed at our joint last year are all going to perform again this year,” Nyamanhindi said.

Elsewhere in the city, Golden Peacock Villa Hotel’s Glow Bar will host the after-party for Africa University’s Student Ambassador Merit Awards (Sama) tonight.

The awards, which seek to honour outstanding students in various disciplines from academics to sport and even conduct, will be hosted earlier in the afternoon and will feature with an impressive array of DJs who include Mufaro, Otwice and DJ Mshez.