Zanu PF youths stage demo

BULAWAYO - Over a hundred angry Zanu PF youths brought business at the provincial party headquarters, Davies Hall, to a halt yesterday as they staged a demonstration to protest embezzlement of February 21st Movement donations.

The youths were baying for youth league provincial chair Anna Mokgohloa’s blood who they accused of misappropriating fuel coupons which were donated to the party to facilitate their transportation to President Robert Mugabe’s 93rd birthday bash in Matobo district in Matabeleland South.

The party youths were demanding that Mokgohloa and her executive step down.

“Besides these scandals, she and her executive have been dividing the youths along factional lines. She has been diving people, accusing some to be Lacoste and some G40. In Bulawayo, that is unknown. She must go,” fumed one youth.

Another youth alleged that she failed to provide buses with fuel to enable youths to travel to the bash, after “squandering” the coupons.

“Three days before the birthday, we had an Area 3 meeting and it was made clear that for the whole of Bulawayo to travel to the party, there were supposed to be 15 buses which were supposed to be distributed in five areas, but they failed to do so.

“We got to the venue well after 12 noon because of their incompetence. We do don’t want such an administration in our midst,” said another youth.

The youths said Mokgohloa was imposed and they were demanding a fresh election to enable them to choose a leader they want.

Mokgohloa took over from Khumbulani Mpofu in January last year after the G4O kingpins — led by youth league commissar Innocent Hamandishe — suspended him for belonging to Team Lacoste.

The youths said they were also side-lined in the disbursement of housing stands.

Contacted for comment, Mokgohola scorned the “disgruntled cadres” and advised them to use proper channels in addressing the issue.