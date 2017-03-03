War vets indaba date set

Blessings Mashaya  •  3 March 2017 4:47PM  •  1 comment

HARARE - War veterans from all corners of the country converge in Harare on March 10 to review the country’s worsening political, economic and social crisis.

War collaborators and ex-detainees have also been invited to the meeting but their patron, President Robert Mugabe, is not invited.

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) spokesperson Douglas Mahiya yesterday said they were waiting for police clearance.

“We submitted our application to them nine days ago, they promised to give us the response tomorrow (today).

“We are however, worried about the police’s delay in replying our application.

“We are not going to be addressed by the president on the day of the indaba as I said before. This is a meeting of introspection on our side. We want to look at ourselves and say are we the ones who are wrong or there are some people who are not respecting the principles of the liberation struggle.”

This comes in the wake of a damning communiqué by the veterans who fought against white minority rule in the former British colony turning on their long-time ally and commander, calling him a dictator in a jolting rebuke highlighting political manoeuvring over his succession and mounting anger over economic woes.

Christopher Mutsvangwa and his executive — who have been clear that they want Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa to take over from the ailing nonagenarian — are mobilising all ex-combatants who have either been hounded out of Zanu PF or are still in the party but are disgruntled with the factional fights consuming the ruling party.

As Mugabe shows signs of frailty, senior members of the ruling Zanu PF party are positioning themselves for the post-Mugabe era. Two factions have emerged, one linked to Mnangagwa and one to Mugabe’s wife.

“There are some people who say they love the president more than others. We sacrificed for this president to be the leader of this country and those who are saying they love the president have not shown any commitment.

“We want to bring all comrades together; we believe that all war veterans — regardless of their political affiliation — have a lot in common. We held an indaba last year but nothing has been done for the war veterans. We requested for various things but it seems they don’t want to address our plight as the war veterans.

“For the issue of succession, there is someone capable to lead the country from 13 million Zimbabweans,” Mahiya added.

Point of correction Mahiya, there ate several thousand Zimbabweans OUTSIDE Zanu PF who can turn this economy around in less than a year!! Some of us are outside the myopic Zanu PF box, which is getting smaller and smaller each minute.

Sagitarr - 3 March 2017

