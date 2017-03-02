'Zim must introduce compulsory voting'

2 March 2017

HARARE - A youth pressure group has called on Parliament to amend the Electoral Act to introduce compulsory voting ahead of the 2018 elections.

According to Youth Advocacy for Voter Enlightenment and Progressive Orientation (Yavepo), the number of people who voted in 2013 elections was so low it brings the legitimacy of the current government into question.

President Robert Mugabe easily won re-election in Zimbabwe’s 2013 presidential election but a low voter turnout dashed his hopes of a massive popular mandate, officials and analysts have said.

“Less than 3,5 million people voted in the last election yet over 6,5 million were eligible to do so,” said Yavepo director and former student leader Zachariah Mushawatu.

“Democracy is a principle that is based on getting consent from the majority to rule.

“When almost half of the people eligible to vote do not engage in the process of giving consent to those that have offered themselves up for election, it is very difficult to call those who are selected in such a process legitimate.

“Compulsory voting should be introduced to ensure the largest number of citizens’ possible vote to avoid legitimacy issues,” he said.

Mushawatu said that voting was such an important process that it should not be viewed as an optional right but a compulsory duty.

“Voting is a civic duty much like paying taxes. The problem is that in this country it is currently viewed as a right meaning someone can choose not to exercise it.”

At least 22 countries worldwide, especially in Europe, have introduced legislation for compulsory voting while only 11 have implanted it.

Where it has been implemented, after each election, all apparent non-voters are sent a letter demanding that they pay a penalty or provide a valid and sufficient reason for failing to vote.

Valid reasons include being involved in an accident or being diverted on the way to the polling station by public duty, for example to save a person’s life.

They do not include disliking or not knowing enough about the available choice of candidates.

Comments (1)

I don't know about compulsory voting but I really think parliament should consider a law in which if say 50% of the eligible voters do not vote then the results are void. Bcoz seriously speaking voter apathy is a democratic expression which should be taken seriously. For example if people know that there will may not be respected or will be subverted, they will not vote and if then only 200 people vote for their relative, it cannot be called the people 's will.

Ziggy Zigawo - 2 March 2017

