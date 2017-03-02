Most Zim dams overflow

Share this article:

HARARE - Most dams across the country are overflowing following the heavy rains, posing a threat to people living downstream, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority warned.

In a statement yesterday, the authority said “as of February 27, the national dam level average stood at 71,5 percent up from 65,5 percent”.

“Major gains have been recorded in dams such as Tokwe-Mukorsi, which is now 49 percent full, Mzingwane, which is now full and Inyankuni which is now 74,5 percent,” it said.

Zinwa warned that the increasing number of spilling dams raised the risk of flooding in areas downstream.

This comes as the Civil Protection Unit yesterday issued a landslide alert for Bikita and other areas.

“Beware of landslides if your home is in a mountainous area. In case of emergency, dial 112,” it said.

Zinwa said it will continue monitoring the situation at all the dams with particular attention on Manyuchi which is 125 percent full, Ngezi (141, 8 percent), Makwi (117 percent), Tokwane (108 percent) and Amapongokwe (109 percent).

“Communities downstream of these dams should exercise extreme caution when crossing rivers and should ensure that all irrigation equipment in the rivers is secured or removed to avoid damage or loss,” the Zinwa update said.

Mutirikwi — the second largest inland lake in Zimbabwe — had only risen to 25 percent as at February 27.

Zinwa said the flooding being experienced in some parts of the country had resulted in the damage of its pumping equipment.

As a result, some areas were either receiving limited water supplies or receiving no water at all.

Areas that have been affected include Chivi, Ngomahuru, Mashava, West Nicholson, Esigodini, Maleme, Antelope, Tsholotsho, Nkayi,Ntabazinduna, Kennilworth and Figtree.

“Zinwa is making frantic efforts to ensure that the situation is rectified within the shortest possible period. Teams have already been dispatched to carry out repairs of various damaged equipment,” the water agency said.