Mnangagwa supporter freed on $100 bail

Tendai Kamhungira  •  2 March 2017 4:43PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Vocal former Zanu PF provincial youth leader Godfrey Tsenengamu — facing charges of attempting to subvert President Robert Mugabe’s government — was yesterday freed on $100 bail.

High Court judge Priscillah Chigumba ruled that the 34-year-old politician was a suitable candidate for bail after prosecutor Tapiwa Kasema consented to the request.

“It is apparent that the applicant (Tsenengamu) has produced evidence to discharge the onus on him to show that it is in the interest of justice for him to be released on bail,” Kasema argued.

Chigumba said there were no compelling reasons warranting her to deny him bail.

As part of the bail conditions, Tsenengamu — represented by Zivanai Macharaga — was ordered to report at Waterfalls Police Station every Friday, surrender his passport and to reside at the address that he provided to the court until the finalisation of the case.

Tsenengamu approached the High Court after Harare magistrate Victoria Mashamba remanded him in custody last week.

He is also facing two other charges: violating provisions of the Public Order and Security Act for holding a press conference in Harare without clearance, and undermining the authority of the president.

In his bail application, Tsenengamu argued that when he spoke about Mugabe being replaced by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, he was referring to party president not as State president.

“There is a difference between political party presidency and State presidency.

“It is not a crime to advocate for removal of a party president but when it comes to State president one has to look if the removal is constitutional or not,” he said, adding that he had no case to answer.

Tsenengamu was arrested after he convened a press conference in the capital where he called for a “mega fightback” from Mnangagwa and his allies, following Mugabe’s birthday interview with ZBC in which the nonagenarian appeared to crush the VP’s mooted presidential ambitions by saying that no one in Zanu PF was worthy of succeeding him.

The State said his statement had the effect of engendering feelings of hostility, cause hatred and ridicule towards Mugabe.

Related Articles

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely