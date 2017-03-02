Harare CBD runs dry

Share this article:

HARARE - Harare central business district (CBD) and Norton suburbs have gone for the past three days without tap water.

The City of Harare said Msasa and the heavy industrial area were also affected.

“Warren Control had a power failure and this affected our delivery into the city,” it said in a statement, adding “we are currently working on the technical faults and expect complete restoration of water supplies by March 1”.

The city council said water supply remains normal in western suburbs.

“The . . . suburbs and Mbare are not affected by the shortages as they get their water directly from Prince Edward and a direct feed from Morton Jaffray.”

Harare extracts raw water from four impoundments on the Manyame River.

It purifies the water and pumps it to the city’s booster pump station at Warren Control, the storage reservoir at Lochinvar and Marimba and to the Norton town.

Harare’s supply dams are Harava and Seke, which supply Prince Edward (Seke) Treatment Works.

The others are Chivero and Manyame Dams which supply Morton Jaffray (Manyame) Treatment Works.