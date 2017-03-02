Floods sweep away five bridges

Share this article:

HARARE - Floods triggered by the on-going torrential rains have so far swept away five bridges along major highways across Zimbabwe, Transport minister Joram Gumbo said.

He told a news conference yesterday that the bridges washed away include Nkankezi along Zvishavane-Mbalabala road in Matabeleland South, Jeka Bridge along Danga-Dolo in Midlands and Nuanetsi Bridge along Mberengwa-West Nicholson road in the Midlands province.

“Other areas that have become impassable to traffic are Binga-Bumi road, around the 183-kilometre peg in Mashonaland West Province, also Nyamaropa–Chiso road in Manicaland Province and various roads in the urban areas, particularly in Harare,” Gumbo said.

He said some daring people were using ladders to cross some of the washed-away bridges and get to the other side.

This comes as the Meteorological Services Department has warned that rains are expected to persist until end March, in some parts of the country.

Gumbo said the incessant rains, which have seen heavy downpours in Masvingo, Matabeleland South, southern parts of the Midlands and Manicaland provinces, had further dented the roads.

“Our roads have deteriorated to the extent that some sections of the national road network have become impassable,” he said.

“The Finance ministry has to date raised $14,5 million of the $100 million that is required for the emergency road repair programme, and this money is being availed to all the road authorities — department of roads, urban councils, district development fund and rural district councils.”