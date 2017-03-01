Zifa mum on new coach

Share this article:

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) is not keen on divulging their next step regarding the recruitment of a new coach for the Warriors following Kalisto Pasuwa’s sacking.

Zifa chose to terminate Pasuwa’s contract that expired yesterday, despite having an option of renewing for a further year, owing to the Warriors’ dismal performance at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Gabon as the reason behind his sacking.

Zimbabwe showed little resistance as they were booted out of the tournament in the group stages following defeats to Senegal and Tunisia while picking up a single point in a stalemate against Algeria in their opening match of the tournament.

Pasuwa’s fate was effectively sealed when the Zifa High Performance Committee (HPC) comprising Omega Sibanda, Rahman Gumbo, Moses Chunga, Innocent Chogugudza, Sunday Chidzambwa and Taurai Mangwiro, met last month and recommended the coach’s sacking.

Zifa are now set to start the process of hiring a new Warriors coach with a number of candidates, local and foreign, having been already linked to the vacant post.

Some of the names that are being linked to succeed Pasuwa include former Warriors goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar, who has been reported in the media as willing to occupy the hot seat while Dutchman Pieter de Jongh has also been floated around as a possible replacement.

Former Warriors coaches Chunga, Chidzambwa and Gumbo have also been linked with the post despite Zifa vice president Omega Sibanda claiming they will not be considered as there is a great deal of conflict of interest since they seat on the HPC.

However, Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa yesterday refused to shed light on the identity of Pasuwa’s successor.

“For now I can’t say anything. We will announce in due course about the new coach,” Chiyangwa told the Daily News yesterday.

While, the growing body of opinion is backing the appointment of a foreign coach to succeed Pasuwa, it however remains an unrealistic option as Zifa does not have a sponsor to meet the coach’s salary and accommodation costs.

Pasuwa is owed over $100 000 by the association as he has not been paid his salary since May 2016 despite Harare businessman Wicknell Chivayo promising to cater for the coach’s welfare.

Apart from not receiving his salary for the past nine months, Pasuwa is also yet to get his

$15 000 signing-on fee which was due to him when he agreed terms with Zifa last year.

Before signing that contract, Pasuwa had been working on a game-by-game basis deal for more than a year.

The former Dynamos coach is also entitled to a $20 000 bonus for guiding the Warriors to qualify for the Afcon tournament.

Meanwhile, Pasuwa has been strongly linked with the vacant Malawi post.