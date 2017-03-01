Mteki honours Mugabe, Fifa president

Share this article:

HARARE - One of the highlights during the recent visit by Fifa president Gianni Infantino was the exchange of gifts between him and President Robert Mugabe.

Infantino, who was in the country at the invitation of Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa for his 58th birthday and Cosafa election victory celebrations, paid a courtesy call at State House where he had an hour-long briefing with Mugabe on the state of football development in Zimbabwe.

At the meeting attended by Chiyangwa and Sports minister Makhosini Hlongwane, Infantino and Mugabe exchanged gifts, both of which are products commissioned to African Roots Music singer and world renowned sculptor Bryn Taurai Mteki aka Sekurutau.

Mugabe gifted the world football’s most powerful man with the soccer ball stone sculpture as a token of appreciation for his visit.

Returning the good gesture, Infantino presented the Zimbabwean leader with the bronze piece, a realistic three-dimensional sculpture of Mugabe.

Both sculptures exhibit Sekurutau’s trademark whose multidisciplinary artworks explore his creative genius in the exact form and content.

The gesture to produce these two historic pieces will place Sekurutau, 41, among an elite of world class artists commissioned to produce quality work for such important personalities.

Efforts to get comment from the renowned sculptor were not fruitful as his wife-cum- personal manager Patience Annie said the artist was out of the country on business.

The two pieces will add on to his long list of masterpieces that have been presented to some of the world’s famous personalities including the likes of R Kelly Jay-Z, Former Super eagles player Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mike Tyson, Kirsty Coventry, former Manchester United players Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke and Rev. Jesse Jackson.

In 2011, Sekurutau was commissioned to sculpt a piece for former Fifa president Sepp Blatter during his visit to Zimbabwe.

He has also produced the Calabash Women sculptures that adorned Johannesburg’s Sandton Square during the Fifa World Cup in South Africa in 2010.

Sekurutau comes from a family tree of great sculptors with his father Richard Mteki and late uncle Boira Mteki being renowned sculptors of the first generation.

Apart from music and sculpture, he is a businessman and is the founder of BrynBrands Empire with interest in retail supermarkets, bottle stores, night clubs, real estate, butcheries and fast foods as well as transport, mining and a clothing line among others.