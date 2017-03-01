Manyuchi, Abduqaxorov trade exchanges

HARARE - Champion Charles Manyuchi and Qudratillo Abduqaxorov have lit the torch paper for this month’s World Boxing Council (WBC) silver welterweight showdown in Singapore.

Manyuchi is set to defend his title against an unbeaten Abduqaxorov on March 25 with the two already exchanging pre-match barbs, wbc.com reported this week.

“Charles, who made his professional debut in 2009 and won the silver title by unanimous decision against Dmitry Mikhaylenko in 2016, was not intimidated by his opponent’s unbeaten record, insisting that his experience and power of fists would lead him to victory,” wbc.com said.

“However, the fighter from Uzbekistan has reacted to Manyuchi’s statements and has repeatedly stated that he relies on the work he has done in the gym and even more on the desire to keep that WBC belt, that he considers the most prestigious in the entire world,” said wbc.com

Meanwhile, Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotion is said to be planning a special send-off tournament for Manyuchi before he flies out to Singapore.

At least nine Zimbabwean boxers have been called up to participate in the tournament in Zambia.

“We will be transporting the nine Zimbabwean boxers for the boxing event,” Mr T35, a local sponsor for Manyuchi said in a statement.

“We are also organising a boxing bonanza the day that Charles returns from Singapore. We have been behind Charles since the beginning and we will be behind him until the end.”

