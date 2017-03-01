Chivaviro and friends album ready

Share this article:

HARARE - South Africa-based award-winning gospel artiste Togarepi Chivaviro is set to release a new studio album called Maranatha on April 11, in which he collaborates with several other musicians.

Maranatha was first released as a single late last year to test the waters and he collaborated with musicians Munyaradzi Munodawafa, Leonard Zhakata, Mathias Mhere, Agatha Murudzwa-Ndembera, Josh Kays and Olinda Marowa among others on the track.

“We released Maranatha single late last year and the response was good and encouraging as it received overwhelming airplay on local radio stations,” said Chivaviro.

Some of the songs on the forthcoming album include Tariro, Wabaiwa, Dzokera Kwawabva, Muna Vanhu Venyu Mwari, Dondifemerai, Zvaitwa and Glory.

On Tariro, Chivaviro said people’s hopes must be centred on God as He is faithful unlike human beings while Wabaiwa is an Easter song which talks about the passion of Christ.

The track Dzokera Kwawabva encourages people to seek refuge in Jesus’ name.

“When you are protected by the blood of Jesus every weapon fashioned against will go back to sender,” Chivaviro said.

Zvaitwa is a celebratory song.

“Like we have done with our recent albums, it’s that song with some sungura flavour.”

Chivaviro rose to fame with hit song Ebenezer that became an anthem in showbiz.

He collaborated with the likes of Charles Charamba, Bethen Pasinawako-Ngolomi, Rumbi Zvirikuzhe, Kudzi Nyakudya, Mechanic Manyeruke and Noel Zembe and Pastor Lawrence Haisa among others on Ebenezer, a trick he used on Maranatha, though this time he only changed the collaborating musicians.

Some of his previous albums include Peace, Hope and Love (1999), Power (2000), Best of Rev TT Chivaviro (2006), The Return (2009) and Ishe Taungana (2013) among others.