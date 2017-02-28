Zvorwadza removed from remand

Tarisai Machakaire  •  28 February 2017 10:31AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - National Vendors Union of Zimbabwe (Navuz) leader Sten Zvorwadza was yesterday removed from remand in a case he is alleged to have threatened to burn a local five-star hotel.

Zvorwadza was removed from remand by Harare magistrate Victoria Mashamba after considering that the State witnesses were not availing themselves for court.

She advised the State to proceed by way of summons.

Allegations against Zvorwadza were that on June 26 last year, he took a seat in the hotel foyer and began shouting that he wanted to have breakfast.

Hotel management informed the police before he was ordered to leave the hotel.

Zvorwadza reportedly refused to leave the hotel and instead shouted: “You police are always disturbing my peace and abusing me. I am spending my money but you are after me.”

Zvorwadza allegedly demanded that Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko check out of the hotel because he was wasting taxpayers’ money.

He is alleged to have threatened to burn the hotel.

