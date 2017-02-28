Parly can do more to enhance its PR

Share this article:

EDITOR — Our Parliament can do much more to engage the public in activities of the House.

First, Parliament needs an overhaul in order to restore its credibility before the public. If we still have a Parliament where legislators largely prioritise issues concerning their welfare rather than the public good, then how do we expect to have a people-centred Parliament?

Secondly, the independence of Parliament seems to be under threat, especially from other arms of government like the Judiciary and Executive.

Parliament has been reduced to an institution where numbers, rather than substance play a role in decision making.

In fact, many Zimbabweans, basing on various media reports, regard Parliament as an extension of the Zanu PF.

It is, therefore, essential the doctrine of separation of powers is urgently pursued for Parliament to emphasise its independence and restore public confidence.

Thirdly, the conduct of some of our legislators should be regulated since it tarnishes the image and integrity of Parliament.

For example, why should MPs continuously absent themselves from the work they are paid to do and no punitive action is taken against them? Why should some MPs pride themselves in being legislators, solely for the sake of self-enrichment rather than for advancing the interests of their constituents?

Unless the above issues are addressed, having a people-centred Parliament will remain a distant rosy dream and the public will feel more alienated by the House.

Voter, JJ.