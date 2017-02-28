Parly calls for amendment of Zimdef Act

Blessings Mashaya  •  28 February 2017 10:29AM  •  2 comments

HARARE - A Parliament committee wants to amend a law governing the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef) to whittle down the Higher Education minister’s powers.

The parliamentary portfolio committee on Higher Education chairperson Peter Mataruse said they would introduce an amendment to the law so that the minister’s wide discretionary powers could be clipped.

“We feel that the Zimdef Act needs to be amended, we feel it gives too much power to the minister. The permanent secretary has no power on the issue. However, he is the accounting officer of the ministry; the minister is not the accounting officer.

“We are going to recommend the amendment of this law,” Mataruse said during yesterday’s tour of Harare Polytechnic.

Zimdef is a fund established in terms of the Manpower Planning and Development Act (Chapter 28:02) and is administered by the ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education.

According to the Act, the minister is the trustee of the fund.

This came after Zimbabwe’s anti-corruption officials said Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo and officials in his ministry used money meant for the manpower development to fund personal interests.

Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) investigations committee, Goodson Nguni has alleged that Moyo, in concert with officials from his ministry, diverted $430 000 from the fund to finance personal activities.

Moyo has said the money was used to fund the “Million Man March”, a massive parade of thousands of party youths in support of President Robert Mugabe and festivities to celebrate the nonagenarian’s birthday.

Moyo has approached the Constitutional Court challenging the Zacc’s arresting powers.

Moyo filed the application against Zacc after he was briefly detained by the anti-graft body.

He argued Zacc does not have the power to arrest and detain suspects in terms of the new Constitution.

Deputy Chief Justice Luke Malaba deferred the case after ruling that Moyo’s application was not properly filed in terms of the Rules of the Court.

Investigation of misuse of ZIMDEF funds should start at all institutions under Prof Moyo's ministry. I bet the whole nation will be shocked. Not very far from Prof Moyo's party headquarters is Harare Polytechnic. ZACC should start at Harare Polytechnic. There is rampant misuse of public funds, building of not only the longest durawall at any institution in the country, but other useless structures at the expense of classroom blocks. The durawall has become the cash cow of those in charge of this institution. What I am saying is aclear example of improper, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

Jonathiel Moyowaonda - 28 February 2017

Yooooo disaster looming , ZIMDEF funding million march, Individual birthday,whats the visible tangible development are we to point at if asked?

Igwee - 28 February 2017

