Farayi Machamire  •  28 February 2017 10:32AM  •  5 comments

HARARE - Government yesterday said there was no going back on urban tollgates, saying plans were at an advanced stage to erect the urban plazas.

This comes amid an outcry from motorists who argue they were already overburdened with road taxes and highway toll fees.

Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere told local councils and engineers yesterday that the introduction of urban tollgates will fix scarred roads.

“We are meeting with stakeholders beginning today . . . we are moving to secure funding ,” Kasukuwere said.

“These tollgates will help fundraise for cities’ roads rehabilitation programmes. You pay your 50 cents and the roads also get fixed. We are not going back.”

Ratepayers have said government must first account for money the Zimbabwe National Roads Authority (Zinara) was collecting before introducing urban tollgates.

Government in 2010 took over management of vehicle licence fees and gave Zinara the mandate to administer the funds.

However, the parastatal has been accused of mismanaging the money and starving local authorities of their statutory allocations, an accusation it denies.

First thing does these guys know how an urban toll gate looks like ,works cost collection of revenue and so on how man cars do we have that will pass through these etolls bcoz as far we know combis are more and bcoz they are transport for the poor they need to be exempted from making payment at these toll gates or else they will be forced to increase fares and that mean reduced number of paying users . . We wait to see how they will do that on pot hole riddles city roads which were last properly fixed by white govt . Just across the border Joburg the richest city in Africa is failing to implement etolls which has caused a lot of problems despite the resources the city has Including technical know how . Lets stop hallucinating and fix sewage networks which are very very old out dated hence they spilling human shit into portable water causing sicknesses ,Resurface all roads bcoz they are beyond use even a donkey drawn cart can never use these roads .lets build affordable houses for every city dweller open industries so pple can work again . All toll gate nonsense will fail like the so called land reform A SMALL COUNTRY like ours with few cars plying our city roads can not have city toll gates and that will be a disaster please lets stop day dreaming /

Diibulaanyika - 28 February 2017

The opposition should capitalise on all such areas where the so-called govt is a loggerheads with urbaners. Push the urban agenda and let Zanu PF rot in the rural areas where even now, they can't raise disaster relief to help "their" constituencies. Shame and expose their hypocrisy at every turn.

Sagitarr - 28 February 2017

For sure we r overbuddened! This kind of arrogance and heartlessness can prove to be very costly!

Manje so! - 28 February 2017

There are already multiple 'tollgates' with the police road blocks so another arm of this beast wants to add more shame on you.

Sinyo - 28 February 2017

why increasing revenue collection by the gvt & not focusing on reduction of its expenditures;especially on areas of allowances to cabinet ministers & the president-especially his allocation to foreign trips inorder to save for the bad urban roads.Stop overburdening the citizenry & save fr the expediture on the uncalled for allowance by the president & his cabinet to refurbish roads

addmore gudo - 28 February 2017

