Ailing Cde Chinx resumes shows

Share this article:

HARARE - Veteran musician Dickson “Cde Chinx” Chingaira, who has been unwell for the past three years, says he had to muster a lot of courage to perform at President Robert Mugabe’s birthday party held in Matobo.

Cde Chinx, who performed with the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Band, told the Daily News that he is “battling an unknown illness”.

“I am still unwell. Ndiri kurwara chaizvo. Handichazivawo kuti chii chiri kundidya (I am suffering from an unidentified illness).

“. . . Mugabe’s birthday party was my first performance this year because of my ever-deteriorating health.

“I have told myself that I should wake up and start working as my health is not improving at all.

“In fact, I have started looking for shows,” the veteran freedom fighter said.

The 21st February bash follows the brief performance he did at the City Sports Bar Jam session year after several years away from the stage.

Last year, Patricia Makoni — one of Comrade Chinx’s two wives — told this paper that both medical doctors and spiritual healers had failed to diagnose the Chikopokopo singer’s illness.

“My tears were not tears of joy but the donation made me realise how bad the situation has become. Ndabva ndafunga kuti vakomana ndipo pazosvika situation here apa; Cde Chinx munhu aizvishandira. (It made me realise Comrade Chinx’s health has deteriorated to a point of making him unable to fend for himself),” said an emotional Makoni after receiving goods worth $500 from a pro-development social media group called The Hub on behalf of her unwell husband.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) says it will finally hand over the house it built for Comrade Chinx in recognition of his contribution to the country.

“We are planning a grand handover ceremony in March where all and sundry will be invited to witness and celebrate.

“We believe this project has never been done before and Zima derives immense pleasure in it.

“He was consistent in the music industry despite that his compositions or creations does not translate into cash or anything tangible,” said Zima chairperson Joseph Nyadzayo yesterday.