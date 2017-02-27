Tired Mugabe gets emotional

Blessings Mashaya  •  27 February 2017 4:51PM  •  5 comments

HARARE - President Robert Mugabe showed both his advanced age and  human side when he told thousands of Zanu PF supporters who gathered in Matobo at the weekend for his 93rd birthday celebrations how the deaths of his parents and siblings had left him feeling very lonely.

While most thankful to his creator for his long life, Mugabe went down memory lane, revealing how over the years death had robbed him of members of his family, including his sisters.

“I thank the Almighty God that I was able to live from 92 last year to 93 this year.

“That’s a long journey. It’s a long journey to have walked, a journey with its own joys, displeasures, its own sorrows.

“The joys are those when mother, father and you are still together, your brothers and sisters are still together with you. And the sorrows are those that arise through missing these. I have missed them.

“I have just one sister left by my father’s second wife, Regina. When I look back I say Oh Lord, why were these taken before me and why have I lived so long alone and alive,” an emotional Mugabe told his supporters

The nonagenarian is the only leader Zimbabweans have ever known since the country gained its independence from Britain in 1980. He is also the oldest leader in the world.

He is facing increased pressure from both within Zanu PF and outside to bring to an end his long but tumultuous rule, by paving the way for a successor.

In Matobo, Mugabe also appeared to hint that he was beginning to feel the strain of his job, as well as the trials and tribulations of poor health and advanced age.

“It’s not always predictable that if you are alive this year that you will be alive next year and the year after next. It doesn’t matter how healthy you might feel, the decision that you continue to leap and to enjoy life is that of the one personality we all call the Almighty God.

“And so, on this occasion, we should thank the Almighty God. I cannot answer that ... but I think sometimes I hear a silent voice saying, ‘All of you, each man, each woman has a mission to fulfil in this world’.

“You have a mandate. That mandate might run a short time. Other mandates run longer times. But your own mandate, your own mission ... I have been allowed to run for as long as you are still alive.

“You must discover what it is, and I cannot discover it more than saying I am one amongst many and not just one amongst many, but one who has been made by the many their leader,” the tired-looking Mugabe said.

Mugabe celebrated his birthday at a time that Zanu PF is being devoured by its ugly tribal, factional and succession wars, which have worsened over the past few weeks.

His warring party is split between two bitterly opposed groups — Team Lacoste, which is rallying behind Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s mooted presidential aspirations, and the Generation 40 camp which is rabidly opposed to the Midlands godfather succeeding him.

Comments (5)

This is why you, dear president, should call it quits like NOW!!!! You have a RIGHT to private life, kwete kuswera uchitukwa nevana vadiki who are angered by lack of Jobs, clean water, medication ...you name it. Call it quits and enjoy your last days quietly. Zvekuti kuZanu hakuna vanogona kutungamira is not your problem because even YOU can drop dead any time!! VAnozoita sei ? Zvekuti you can rule from the grave is just useless theory from unschooled People who are USING you for personal gains. Ndapedza newe Gushungo.

selele - 27 February 2017

selele you are spot on this nitwit should simply resign and give way to fresh brains haa

jet li - 27 February 2017

Two teams opposing each other what about Team Gucci!?

Wl - 27 February 2017

Had you yourself gone before your siblings it would have been better for our country. Look back and see how many peoples`s dreams have been shattered because of your stay. How many people died because of you ? If you think you gonna live forever or your spook gonna run this country as your deranged wife allways says ziva kuti urikuzvifadza neisipo. You gonna be gone very soon, and gone for good, you old goat.

Masamba Akareyo - Tanganda - 27 February 2017

You clammered why people leave Zimbabwe for the USA. Somebody asked you why you allways leave Zimbabwe for Singapore and far, Far East. You cannot not answer him. What kind of a presidet are you ? Kushaya nyadzi ndiko kunokunetsa iwe chidhara.

Masamba Akareyo - Tanganda - 27 February 2017

