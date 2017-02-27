Honouring the president

Share this article:

HARARE - Whether one agrees with President Robert Mugabe’s politics or not, it would take a particularly uncivil person to begrudge him for the fact that he has been blessed with a long life.

Indeed, not many people get to his ripe old age and still be relatively healthy, and of sound mind, as he is. We at the Daily News join millions of other Zimbabweans in wishing him many more good years going forward.

But we want to recommend a different way in which Zimbabweans should honour him, to help heal our troubled country and also sway the hearts of those who wish him ill.

There is no doubt that the lavish 21st birthday movement is now associated with controversy, excess and factionalism, with many of those tasked with managing this annual jamboree seemingly hellbent on advancing their own narrow interests rather than celebrating Gushungo and his life, or advancing national goals.

This is not just most regrettable, but also an avoidable bloat on the president’s legacy.

In this light, we humbly suggest that it is time that Gushungo, his family and trusted lieutenants rescued this otherwise notable occasion of honouring one of the founding fathers of independent Zimbabwe.

Why for example, was money not raised this year in the president’s name to help the many victims of Cyclone Dineo in Matabeleland, instead of holding a divisive feast in the province which did little to lift Gushungo’s name and advance the interests of all Zimbabweans?

And couldn’t the 21st February Movement be used to raise funds for scholarships and to build infrastructure at poor rural schools, or to either build or equip rural clinics as other worthy examples?

If this requires too much effort on the part of the many useless minions who hang around the president, how about fundraising to buy relief aid for distribution to the millions of Zimbabweans who do not have enough to eat?

And the list of other worthier causes goes on and on.

To recap, the 21st February Movement has lost its way and is contributing to the further erosion of Gushungo’s already waning standing, both within and outside the warring ruling Zanu PF. It has become a much derided extravagant feast where the in-thing is to attack fellow Zimbabweans instead of building the nation.

This is why we are saying to the president and his family in particular, urgently rethink the way that the birthday of the leader of the country is being celebrated -- in his interest and that of the nation.