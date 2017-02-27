CAPS dismiss DeMbare

Share this article:

HARARE - CAPS United striker Leonard Tsipa reminded his side of what they could be missing in their Caf Champions League campaign after his brace sent Dynamos out of the ZNA Charities Commander Shield here yesterday.

However, the Green Machine will have to wait a little longer to find out which side they will play in the final after the other semi-final between Highlanders and FC Platinum was postponed due to a water-logged pitch.

Tsipa, was de-registered from the list that was submitted to Caf for the tournament having gone on a club-hunting mission at a time the club was finalising their squad.

But yesterday the 35-year-old was given a start in this Charity Shield semi-final against a rebuilding Dynamos side and fired an impressive quick first-half brace to remind the Green Machine of his quality.

Denver Mukamba scored for the Glamour Boys before the break but any hope of a comeback was shattered when second half substitute Dominic Chungwa, who replaced Tsipa scored the third four minutes from time to seal a comfortable victory for the reigning league champions.

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe was pleased with his team’s display adding that a winning culture is key to his team as they bid to fight from two fronts in the champions league and domestic games.

“It’s good to always win games. That’s the most important thing; football is a game of results and I am sure we are happy with the progress given the fact that we are still in our pre-season,” Chitembwe said after the match.

“The team is slowly gelling and it gives me confidence and satisfaction going forward. For us it’s important to go out there and get results. It’s not about Dynamos/CAPS rivalry; whoever we play we always want to win.

“Our target is just to try and win games and I am happy.”

Chitembwe added that the game gave them good preparation ahead of the champions league clash against five-time African champions TP Mazembe next month.

“In this game it was not necessarily the victory but the opportunity to play that was more valuable than anything else so we are very happy with this kind of preparation before the Mazembe game,” added Chitembwe.

The Green Machine looked more organised than their opponents who were made up mostly of some unheralded youngsters who, however, gave an encouraging performance with their silky passing game.

It was just a matter of time before CAPS United would hit the back of the net and it looked as though DeMbare were set for a crushing defeat when Tsipa fired quick goals in the 26th and 30th minute.

However, Mukamba gave DeMbare fans some hope when he reduced the arrears on 32 minutes when he caught CAPS keeper Edmore Sibanda off his area after he attempted to clear a back pass.

The ball fell on to Mukamba who did well to score from almost 30 yards out.

The second half was, however, lukewarm with both teams failing to impose themselves while signs of lack of match fitness were also visible from both sides.

Tafadzwa Rusike, who also came in as a second half substitute then capitalised on a mix-up in DeMbare’s rearguard beating an offside trap and laid the ball across the face of goal to Chungwa, whose shot gave Ashley Rayners no chance.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa was, however, happy with what he saw from his boys and is confident they will be ready to compete when the season finally starts in April.

“Obviously, you always want to win any game that you play against CAPS United unfortunately we lost but we have to look at the bigger picture, this is our third game of the pre-season and I would like to believe that it’s still work in progress,” Mutasa said.

“We hope by the time we get to April 1, we would have rectified a lot of things. In terms of match fitness I think some of the guys are getting there and there is always cohesion coming up.

“With the way the youngsters are playing I am sure we should be able to compete this season.”