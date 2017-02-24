Xenophobia protests in SA

SABC News  •  24 February 2017 10:35AM  •  0 comments

JOHANNESBURG - Roads leading in and out of Atteridgeville have been barricaded with burning tyres, stones and other objects.

Chairperson of the Coalition Against Xenophobia, Temba Ncalo says protesters are throwing stones and preventing vehicles and people from entering the township.

"There is a group of about 45 youth who are marching around the township preventing any vehicles from going in to Atteridgeville. They are also throwing stones and bottles onto vehicles students who are trying to go to school and some workers who are trying to board trains…so there’s a little bit of violence on that end," Ncalo says.

There are several reports stating police visibility in the area is limited.

Ncalso says the South African Police Service (SAPS) has focused its concentration on protecting foreign nationals gathered at the Atteridgeville Police Station.

"What is surprising is that the SAPS is doing nothing, it is not visible…foreign nationals have congregated at the Atteridgeville Police Station for protection…and that is where most of the police are, watching over these guys there…"

However, Colonel Lungelo Dlamini has given assurance that sufficient police have been deployed in specific areas around Tshwane, including Atteridgeville, to quell tensions.

Related Articles

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely