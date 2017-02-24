Xenophobia protests in SA

Share this article:

JOHANNESBURG - Roads leading in and out of Atteridgeville have been barricaded with burning tyres, stones and other objects.

Chairperson of the Coalition Against Xenophobia, Temba Ncalo says protesters are throwing stones and preventing vehicles and people from entering the township.

"There is a group of about 45 youth who are marching around the township preventing any vehicles from going in to Atteridgeville. They are also throwing stones and bottles onto vehicles students who are trying to go to school and some workers who are trying to board trains…so there’s a little bit of violence on that end," Ncalo says.

There are several reports stating police visibility in the area is limited.

Ncalso says the South African Police Service (SAPS) has focused its concentration on protecting foreign nationals gathered at the Atteridgeville Police Station.

"What is surprising is that the SAPS is doing nothing, it is not visible…foreign nationals have congregated at the Atteridgeville Police Station for protection…and that is where most of the police are, watching over these guys there…"

However, Colonel Lungelo Dlamini has given assurance that sufficient police have been deployed in specific areas around Tshwane, including Atteridgeville, to quell tensions.