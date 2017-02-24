'MDC, opposition lose electorate's trust'

Mugove Tafirenyika  •  24 February 2017 1:03PM  •  2 comments

HARARE - The Morgan Tsvangirai-led MDC and other opposition political parties have lost the electorate’s trust in recent years, a leading think-tank — Afrobarometer — has claimed.

The research firm’s assistant project manager for southern Africa, Rorisang Lekalake, said a survey, which involved 9 500 interviews in Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia and South Africa (SA) and Zimbabwe, revealed this.

The survey found widespread support for multi-party politics in countries such as Zimbabwe and others where sitting presidents have lost some electoral support in recent years, but opposition support has not been high enough to unseat them.

“ . . . in Zimbabwe trust in the political opposition declined sharply after 2008-2009 and similarly, the proportion of Zimbabweans who said they felt ‘close to’ an opposition party dropped from 45 percent in 2009 to 19 percent in 2014,” Lekalake said.

This dramatic reversal of fortune, Afrobarometer concluded, provides an important lesson for opposition parties like the MDC, which it said was unable to leverage its role in stabilising the country when it was part of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Lekalake said trust in ruling parties stood at 46 percent while it was lower at 35 percent for opposition parties.

However, this was an improvement in the situation more than a decade earlier when trust levels in opposition parties was much lower.

The survey showed that in countries such as Namibia and Mozambique, levels of trust in opposition parties are at the highest levels ever.

The survey also revealed that there was a lopsided distribution of power and resources for opposition parties in countries with dominant governing parties than for those in competitive party systems such as Botswana.

Similarly, in SA, the opposition’s strong showing in the 2016 local elections has bolstered its optimism about its prospects in the 2019 national and provincial polls.

“This success suggests that confidence in the political opposition may have grown since the 2015,” the Afrobarometer said.

But public dissatisfaction with government performance doesn’t necessarily translate into perceptions that opposition parties could do a better job, Lekalake said.

This is particularly so in SA and Zimbabwe.

While eight in 10 citizens in the two countries report poor government performance on their top policy priority, only 37 percent say that another political party could solve the problem.

Well that is a heap of rubbish of course no sane pple can take these pieces of nonsense as true .Please stop calling such pple AFROBAROMETER as think tanks bcoz they do not think or do their business with the majority they usually copy info from state media as what they are saying here we have heard it several times from the Chronicles ZBC and the Herald and as we all know the organisations have bad reputation of lies and taking side with oppressers dating back to during war 40 yrs ago . just last year opposition in Zim organised huge demos which shook the govt to a point o banning demos then if that is not support for opposition what is it . ? Any way these surveys these days have been proven to be rubbish and wishful thinking as what happened in America where Donald was never given a chance against Hillary but what happened election time Trump crushed Hillary . They can say what they want but the truth is the majority hate zanu and Mugabe and will never vote or ZANU bcoz they are poorer today bcoz of ZANU . VIVA OPPOSITION VIVA

Diibulaanyika - 24 February 2017

I always enjoy your comments @DIIBULAANYIKA. Your analysis is far better than those so called think tank /tint tank

facts - 24 February 2017

