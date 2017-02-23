Stop abusing command agric

23 February 2017 1:00PM  •  0 comments

EDITOR — In as far as the government is doing a good job in distributing tractors, scotch carts and other agricultural inputs to farmers in most parts of the country, these implements are being abused by those who wield power here in Buhera.

It is with a heavy heart that I write this letter as some of the tractors that are supposed to plough for the people have never been used, which requires the government to investigate on what is really transpiring.

It is always important that when the government makes such donations, it must make follow-put to good use. We are having problems with one headman and a chief (names supplied), who are monopolising some of these implements.

There is also too much corruption and politicisation in the manner in which some of the farming inputs are being distributed by some councillors and village development committee chairperson.

I believe the Daily News, as a widely read paper, which tells it like it is, should come to some of these places and simply observe how these traditional leaders are using their power and mighty to abuse items that should benefit the whole community.

Anonymous

 

