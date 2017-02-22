'Zim lacks consistent national vision'

Share this article:

HARARE - The major tragedies of the current state of affairs in Zimbabwe are related to the lack of a consistent national vision as well as a deliberate lack of distinction between the people, the State, and the ruling political party, a political analyst has said.

Opposition Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity (Zipp) leader Blessing Kasiyamhuru said the inevitable result of this unfortunate situation is the absence of a national rallying point, lack of a distinct long-term national plan, the demise of accountability of government and lack of oversight on service delivery.

“To realise our vision, it is paramount that Zimbabwe define the relationship between the people, the government and whatever political party that wish to build a government in Zimbabwe.

“The biggest tragedy has been the destruction of the traditional leadership system in Zimbabwe which left Zimbabweans divided and seeking social groups within which to define themselves. The result is fragmented social groupings based on temporary interests, and therefore easy to manipulate,” said Kasiyamhuru.

He believes that the restoration of the traditional leadership structures on kings, chiefs, headmen will give Zimbabwean a truly African social grouping with common interests.

“The current government has continued the destruction of the traditional leadership structure by making chiefs civil servants reporting to a lowly district administrator. This is the same strategy employed by the colonial government.

“Zipp proposes to restore traditional chiefs and kings as the rightful custodians of the interests of the people because they are the representatives of the citizens.

“The model of governance should be similar to the corporate structures of today. The citizens of Zimbabwe led by their traditional leaders are the shareholders in the “big conglomerate” called Zimbabwe.”

Kasiyamhuru added that the corporate model will make the president of the country a chief executive officer, and he/she will have clearly defined key performance measures that he/she should deliver on.

“The president will have the power to select Cabinet, which will be constituted on not more than 15 ministers. The national assembly will still be relevant to make and revise our laws as a nation but Zipp does not subscribe to the notion of senators.

“The president of the nation does not need to hold so many posts as is currently the case.

“Zipp is for devolution of power to ensure efficiency of services, devolution delivers economic dividends when it permits provincial governments to design and deliver developmental policies that respond to needs and interests of provincial citizens; when it empowers local people to deploy localised knowledge to address local challenges; and through enhancing locally centred accountability and effective service delivery.”

The Zipp leader added that political parties will continue to contest for the right to form a government and to implement the national vision in a democratic setup.

“Representation by popular vote will be maintained in the national assembly. The people will take their rightful place as the final authority of how their country should be run.

The chiefs/kings shall be restored to their rightful place as the leaders and custodians of the interests of the nation and its people.”

Kasiyamhuru said the Zimbabwean national vision should be something like this: “We will always have God at the apex of leadership in Zimbabwe and endeavour to leave a Zimbabwe that our great grand-children will be proud of.

“We shall build a prosperous Zimbabwe, a nation where all citizens enjoy equal opportunities to pursue their economic, socio-political dreams without any fear or prejudice, a Zimbabwe that has its rightful place of leadership in the world of nations but a servant of none.”

He added that the Zipp leadership is young and confident in their God-given mandate to deliver Zimbabwe as a nation to the Canaan of socio-politico and economic prosperity. “We have among us fearless implementers and captains of industries who have proven themselves in large corporates all over the world.

“We believe we are equipped to deal with the demands of the 21st century leadership and we know what our children want in a new Zimbabwe.

“Zipp has a long term vision that goes into hundreds of years after the removal of Mugabe from power. Many will scoff at us, but it will mainly be because they have lost hope of a future without fear.”