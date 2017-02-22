Zanu PF must deliver the jobs it promised

Share this article:

HARARE - President Robert Mugabe this week gave flimsy excuses on why his Zanu PF-led government has failed to create the 2,2 million jobs they promised to the electorate in the run-up to the July 2013 elections.

Speaking in his traditional birthday interview, the 93-year-old leader had the temerity to tell crisis-weary Zimbabweans that after nearly four years, his government was still working to deliver the jobs. He argued the process is a gradual one, as government improved the economy sector-by-sector, adding the transformation of the economy ensures greater employment.

Mugabe said the transformative process in all sectors of the economy like mining, agriculture and commerce will lead to more Zimbabweans being employed.

However, what the nonagenarian leader failed to tell the nation is that nearly 50 000 people have lost their jobs — and more are expected to be lost — since Zanu PF romped to victory in controversial circumstances in the July 2013 plebiscite.

To make matters worse, the increasingly frail leader blamed the long-suffering Zimbabweans for not embracing an entrepreneurial spirit.

Mugabe tried to argue that getting a job is not the only thing that people need to look forward to as they could be turned into entrepreneurs. This can only happen when Zimbabwe becomes a producer of its own goods.

How he imagines this could be achieved in a country with a dead manufacturing sector is surprising.

The country is failing to feed its own people owing to a cocktail of factors including droughts.

What Mugabe fails to grasp is that his policies have made it difficult for his citizens to have access to cheap loans to start new businesses or let alone access to improved living conditions.

Thousands of people are dying everyday in dilapidated State hospitals due to lack of basic drugs and deterioration of conditions, university and college graduates have been turned into street vendors, school drop-outs are not uncommon with unemployment levels shooting above 85 percent.

Millions of Zimbabweans have fled the country to neighbouring South Africa and Botswana, with others going abroad where they are doing menial jobs after industry collapsed, rendering millions jobless and hungry.

Meanwhile corruption has become endemic and institutionalised and brings with it significant drawback of development efforts.

Clearly, the increasingly frail nonagenarian leader has no clue on how to solve the country’s colossal economic challenges as evidenced by his Zanu PF-led government’s failure to deliver on the promised 2,2 million jobs.