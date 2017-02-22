Dancers' awards on tonight

Share this article:

HARARE - Controversial dancer Beverly “Bev” Sibanda and Sexy Angels as well as Fearless Dance group are well-placed to land several awards at the Dancers Association of Zimbabwe (Daz) Awards tonight at the City Sports Bar in Harare.

Fearless Dance Group is sitting on 11 nominations while Bev and her group have been nominated nine times.

The Harare-based Fearless’ members who are in the running for awards include Fungai Daura who has been nominated for the Best Acts Performer Award and Best Male Dancer Overall and Blessing Mariyano (Best Acts Performer Female).

Other dance groups in the running for the gongs are Unique Dance Group (seven nominations), Syndicate (six) and David Machowa’s Apama Styles (five).

Veteran dancer Zoey Sifelani’s Red Angels only got one nomination in the Best Female Dancer category where she will battle it out with Bev and Syndicate Dance Group’s Precious Makwame.

The annual Daz Awards have a total of 25 categories which include Most Improved Male Dancer, Most Improved Female Dancer, Most Versatile Dancer, Most Consistent Dancer, Best Video, Best Female Rhumba Dancer, Best Rhumba Male Dancer, Best Female Sungura, Best Male Sungura Dancer, Best Female Dancer (Overall) and Best Male Dancer (Overall).

Last year, the awards were engulfed by controversy after Bev, who is managed by Daz president Hapaguti ‘‘Hapaz’’ Mapimhidze, landed six awards after being nominated 10 times. The gongs won by Bev included the Best Female Dancer and Daz Dance Ambassador awards.

Zoey lambasted last year’s edition of the awards even though she had walked away with the Most Professional Dancer gong.

Mapimhidze is confident that tonight’s awards will win the approval of stakeholders in the local dance community.

“I have confidence in the adjudicators; they have done their job well. It is our hope that this year’s edition will be free from controversy though awards by their nature will always divide opinion,” the Daz president told the Daily News.