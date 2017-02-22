CAPS, DeMbare renew rivalry

Share this article:

HARARE - CAPS United assistant coach Tostao Kwashi says this Sunday’s clash with Dynamos in the ZNA Charities Commander Shield semi-final at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday “will be war”.

Addressing journalists at a press briefing ahead of the match, which will also see Highlanders play against FC Platinum in the other semi-final match at Barbourfields Stadium, Kwashi said: “This is an important game for us, it is really a big game.

“There is no friendly match when playing against Dynamos. It’s always war and we are expecting war on Sunday. It’s going to be a Goliath versus Goliath affair.

“But we remain humble as the champions of Zimbabwe. We are still work in progress but of course we are ready for them and we are not taking this game for granted.”

Kwashi however, reckons that while they will be out to grab a win it will not be easy against a Dynamos side that is undergoing a rebuilding exercise.

“We know it’s going to be difficult and we need to work hard if we are to beat them,” he said.

The Green Machine are obviously favourites coming to this encounter having started their preparations early since they were playing the African Champions League.

Lloyd Chitembwe’s charges have since progressed to the final round of the competition after dismissing Lesotho champions Lioli FC 2-1 on aggregate.

The two teams played a goalless draw in Maseru before Makepekepe won the second 2-1 at the weekend.

There is an air of desperation surrounding Dynamos as they are on a rebuilding exercise after losing several key players during this off season.

Dynamos skipper Ocean Mushure was relatively bullish declaring his charges ready for CAPS United.

The Glamour Boys returned from a tour of Mozambique on Monday where they celebrated a 2-1 win against Changale Tete.

“We are equally ready for them this time around. You know the last time we didn’t do well in this cup and we want to rectify that this time around,” Mushure said.

“We are working hard as a team and we are hopeful of a positive result. Matches pitting Dynamos and CAPS United are usually not ordinary games because no one would want to lose even if it’s a friendly match.

“For us this is an opportunity to get revenge on them.”

Army chief of staff Major-General Douglas Nyikayaramba, who officiated at the press briefing yesterday, said fans will pay $3 for the rest of the ground, $5 for VIP while those who wish to watch in the comfort of the VVIP will have to part ways with $10.