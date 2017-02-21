Sky is the limit for Stacey

Share this article:

BULAWAYO - Though the Miss Zimbabwe pageant has lost its lustre somewhat of late, rising model Stacey Mack, 20, still regards it as the biggest brand in the local beauty industry.

Mack, who is currently part of the Samantha Tshuma-run Open Eye Modelling Agency, is determined to land the national pageant title within the next few years.

“My wish is to continue with my modelling career until I become Miss Zimbabwe,” she told the Daily News on Sunday, adding that she has not looked back since she first ventured into the sector three years ago.

“I started in 2013 when I was 17 years old. This was after my parents encouraged me because of my height and body. They thought I was pretty and I could make it as a model so they encouraged me to give it a try. I still believe that they were not wrong,” she said.

Her first modelling event was a Christmas fundraiser held at the Barham Green Hall in the City of Kings three years ago.

“It was my first time to take to the ramp and you know the feeling when are you just entering into a new terrain. I did perform fairly well at the event,” she remembers.

While she didn’t make it to the finals, the event gave her the necessary experience and confidence needed to make it in the cut-throat industry.

“It was enjoyable and I still reminisce the moment as it was my first big platform. After that I had the priviledge of taking part at the Ibumba international Festival last year, a platform I can say was also crucial in shaping my career. You know you have to move step by step until you get there

“There was also another fashion festival organised by Ibumba where we managed to meet many designers from all over Africa where we got some exposure,” the 20 year old added.

Though she is happy with the success she has registered to date, she concedes that a career in modelling is not for the lily-livered.

“I am not one who easily gives up but the truth of the matter is that the modelling industry is not a stroll in the park.

“I have also been frustrated because we don’t have enough shows here in Bulawayo and some of them do not pay. The modelling industry here is slow, Harare is definitely livelier.

“If I could, I would have moved to Harare. For instance, look at people like Ara Kani. He had to go to South Africa to get his fame and to reach his full potential because here in Bulawayo people don’t seem to have enough interest,” She told the Daily News on Sunday.

Mack recently passed ‘A’ Levels and will soon be joining Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge where she will study psychology.

“My studies won’t force me to quit the cat walk. Being away from home while studying will not be easy but am sure I will meet new people there who will help me climb the ladder,” she said.