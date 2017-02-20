Zim women gear for AfroBasket qualifiers

Share this article:

HARARE - Zimbabwe national women’s basketball team is putting the final touches to their preparations for the AfroBasket qualifiers which will be held next month in Maputo, Mozambique.

The side will be going all out to win one of two remaining slots for the countries that will proceed to the finals in Mali later this year.

Zimbabwe is fielding both the men and women teams in the qualifiers.

The women's team where scheduled to camp in Bulawayo this past weekend with Basketball Union of Zimbabwe national team’s manager Charmaine Yemurai Chamboko saying the camp would host local and foreign based players.

“The team will then go into their final camp this weekend, again in Bulawayo, till departure which is set for 1 March by road to Maputo,” Chamboko said in a statement.

Other participating countries at the qualifiers in Maputo include Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Swaziland and Zambia.

“Angola has already qualified for the finals hence only one other country will be playing to qualify for the finals that will be played in Mali in September, 2017,” Chamboko said.

“The men will resume camp this weekend along with the South African players at a venue to be announced,” she added.

Zimbabwe women basketball provisional team includes Yolanda Matayataya, Geraldine Chibonda, Stabile Ngandini, Sibongile Mkandla, Melissa Majonga, Emma Makoni, Francisca Sekete, Getrude Mapiye, Mary Chawayipira, Dorcas Marondera, Charity Mucucuti, Margaret Kanyimo, Alexandra Maseko, Kudakwashe Dzawanda.