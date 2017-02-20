Progress Chipfumo nails it in Norton

Share this article:

HARARE - Music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi, Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah, Suluman Chimbetu and Winky D are part of scores of artistes who have been invited to grace the first anniversary of the City Sports Bar Monday Jam Session tonight

The Jam Session, which takes place every Monday at the Harare entertainment venue, brings together guitarists, vocalists and drummers from different bands to combine forces and improvise songs.

To set the stage for next week’s celebratory bash , tonight’s edition of the event, which brings together established and upcoming artistes, will feature Trevor Dongo , Bob Nyabinde, Mazwi, Ben Chidewe, Nyasha Mugari, Sir Nato, Marshal Munhumumwe Junior, James Nyamande, Jatrofa Express, Jah Pure, Tendai Zhakata, Dzimbahwe and the anchor band Talking Guitars.

Mathias Bangure, who is spearheading the commemorative event, told the Daily News that they have also invited Andy Muridzo, Peter Moyo, Hosea Chipanga, Tanga WekwaSando, Allan Chimbetu, Patrick Mkwambo and Sanii Makhalima.

“We have sent invitations to them all and they have confirmed. This is a special ceremony as we are celebrating the promotion of artistes from grassroots,” he said.

Thanks to its popularity at City Sports Bar, the event was also introduced at Cecil Hotel in Bulawayo last August. The move followed the participation of 10 Bulawayo musicians at the City Sport Bar where they warmed up to the concept.Jam session turns oneAFRO-FUSION star Chipfumo showed his class at the Santa Quarts Grand Draw held in Norton on Saturday.

The ex-Hohodza guitarist illuminated the event organised by Delta Beverages by delivering a scintillating playlist which included hits such as Ndinovatenda Nei, Vakaramba Vana, Tsiurika, Changamuka and Ngwena.

Chipfumo told the Daily News after the show that fans should expect a new album from him soon.

“We are done with the recording and mastering. I am currently raising money to fund the production of the CDs,” said the Sounds of the Motherland Band leader.

He added that rampant music piracy has also made him continually postpone the release of the new album.

“Every time I think of the frightening level of music piracy in this country I feel like a slave. I feel like I am being used. I am just going to release the album for the sake of my fans."