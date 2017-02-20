Joburg sets aside R6m for farmers hit by army worm

Share this article:

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng provincial government has set aside an initial R6 million to assist farmers affected by the destructive fall army worms.

MEC for Agriculture Lebogang Maile visited affected farms and interacted with them in the Bronkhorstpruit area, east of Pretoria.

The crop-destroying pest has been detected in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and North West.

Maile says the department's extension officers will visit more farms this week to assess the damage and offer assistance where necessary.

He says, “We are obviously very concerned and we would like to act quickly and decisively. We will be providing the affected farmers with help by procuring the required chemicals to attack the worms.

“We've so far ring-fenced and secured about R6 million to ensure that whatever happens we are able to react speedily.”