Jefferies good work continues

HARARE - It's difficult to call it work when your national flag is emblazoned on your racing gear.

That’s Axcil Jefferies’ philosophy every time he puts on his head protection for another spin on the racing circuit.

It is therefore no surprise that he has been blowing them out of the water in the inaugural Lamborghini Super Trofeo Middle East Championship.

On Friday, the young pro-driver with the assistance of Rik Breukers, triumphed in Dubai, during the second round of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Middle East.

The pair had won the first event at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi from February 9 to 11.

The Lamborghini Super Trofeo Middle East consist of three double rounds being held between February and March 2017, before the start of the European, Asian and North American racing seasons.

The third and last one will take place again in Dubai at the beginning of March but with a different track layout.

The duo’s latest victory did not look likely at the start of the race as the lead was in the hands of Hendrik Still.

The German driver managed to skilfully keep Jefferies under control, thanks to a fast pace, although his advantage gained in the first laps was reduced when the safety car was released, because of a stopped car on track.

The pit-stop for the driver change, however, was decisive for a change of the top of the standings.

Rik Breukers, member of the Young Drivers Program of Lamborghini Squadra Corse, took over the wheel from Jefferies and at the earliest opportunity he managed to overtake the Huracán Super Trofeo of Konrad Motorsport.

At few laps from the end, though, the victory of Breukers was put at risk by a 10-second penalty inflicted on the young Dutch driver for a track limit infringement.

The big advantage gained by Breukers over his direct pursuers, however, allowed him to finish in the lead with more than seven seconds ahead of his opponents, thus winning Race 1.

The victory by Breukers and Jefferies reduced the gap in the PRO driver standings.

Breukers was excited with the win.

"I am very happy with this victory we have reduced the gap in the standings,” he said after the race.

“I always tried to push hard, especially after the 10-second penalty, which forced me to earn as much time as possible over the second car.”

Jefferies said: “I believe we have adopted the right strategy and in fact this has paid off with a win. The plan was to stay behind Hendrik Still until the driver change, so during my stint I only had to manage the race and preserve the tires. Rik did the rest with a great second part of the race. “

The Lamborghini Super Trofeo Middle East Championship offers an opportunity to all European, Asian and North American customer teams to get ready for the beginning of their respective racing seasons, thus using these races as an important test bench.

The series is open only to Huracán Super Trofeos and to Pro, Pro-Am, Am and Lamborghini Cup driver classes.