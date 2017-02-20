Davidson finishes 12th in Egypt

Share this article:

HARARE - Zimbabwe's female cyclist Skye Davidson held her own to finish 12th in the elite women Individual Time Trial (ITT) at the 2017 African Continental Championships in Luxor, Egypt.

The 19-year-old was only female rider representing the country at the annual event.

Davidson punched above her weight on her self-funded sojourn to reach the finish line in the ITT in 47 minutes and 45 seconds.

The gold went to indefatigable MauritianAurelie Lincoln Halbwachs who covered the 29-kilometer distance in 42 minutes and 40 seconds to claim this year’s edition.

In the second place came Eritrea’s Debesay Mosana who posted forty-three minutes to win a silver medal while South Africa’s Juonita Venter claimed a bronze medal after finishing in the third-place clocking 43 minutes and seven seconds.

As for Zimbabwe’s lone star she will hope to keep growing in confidence and skill after she was roped in by Team Bestmed-ASG.

Team Bestmed-ASG are focused on making a major impact on the South African cycling scene this year with team manager Owen Botha saying Davidson would add invaluable skill to the side.

Speaking at the official launch of the team in Pretoria, South Africa recently Botha said the team’s focus this year would be to create a strong, cohesive unit under Belgian manager Steven Sergeant which could make their presence felt.

Botha said the team was planning training camps in the Western Cape under the guidance of Sergeant to build up a spirit of cooperation in their ranks.

Botha said he had seen Davidson in action and noticed her climbing skills even though she was relatively tall.

“We needed someone like that to assist An-Li as a powerful domestique to provide some protection. Skye has a very good CV and plenty of ‘vooma’.”

He said they believed Davidson had the right qualities and the aim would be to teach her how to handle the longer distances now she is elite.

The team members are An-Li Kachelhoffer, Chante van der Merwe, Nina Sender, Zanele Tshoko, Nicolene Marais, Sanet Coetzee, Skye Davidson, Lynette Benson and Bernette Beyers.