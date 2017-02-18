Zuze set to join DeMbare

Share this article:

HARARE - Harare giants Dynamos, who are scheduled to leave the country today for Mozambique to intensify their pre-season preparations, are set to appoint former Triangle coach Biggie Zuze as Lloyd Mutasa’s assistant coach, the Daily News can reveal.

Zuze, whose contract with Triangle expired at the end of last season, is expected to become the Dynamos’ second assistant coach alongside Murape Murape.

Mutasa and Murape have been working together since last season but the club’s executive felt they needed to beef up their technical department by at least bringing in another seasoned coach in the mix.

The Daily News understands negotiations with Zuze are as good as done.

Sources close to the negations revealed that terms between Dynamos and Zuze have been agreed but the club will make a formal announcement when they return from Mozambique.

“Unless something dramatic happens, it’s a done deal,” the source said. “Zuze was recommended by Mutasa and he is likely to be unveiled next week when the team returns from their tour of Mozambique.”

Zuze made a name for himself in mid-season 2012 when he took over from Taurai Mangwiro at the now-defunct Monomotapa before guiding the club to fourth place finish in the Castle Lager Premiership that season.

That same year under Zuze, Monoz also had a wonderful cup run that saw the club reach the final of the Mbada Diamonds Cup only to lose to Dynamos.

However, Zuze experienced a turbulent 2013 with Chinomakwanani as a serious liquidity crunch saw the side getting relegated from the topflight league.

Zuze became the toast of the Lowveld when he led the Sugar Sugar Boys to the NetOne OneWallet Cup glory in 2014.

At the start of the 2015 season, the former DeMbare defender was however, demoted to the role of assistant coach after Triangle appointed Kelvin Kaindu to the post of head coach.

Following Kaindu’s departure, Zuze remained to be David Mandigora’s assistant last season until his contract came to an end last year.

Contacted for comment, Dynamos president Kenni Mubaiwa said his executive is still waiting for Mutasa to submit his preferred candidate for the vacancy.

Mutasa, on the other hand, chose to focus on their trip to Mozambique, saying they will talk about the assistant when they return.

“For now, I can’t really talk about that because we are busy preparing for our trip to Mozambique tomorrow (today),” Mutasa told Daily News. “We can talk about that when we return.”

On their trip, Mutasa said: “We are using this trip to see if we are progressing in terms of several aspects like combinations, fitness levels among other things.

“We want to see how our players will respond away from Harare.”

Mutasa, who is virtually on a rebuilding exercise at the Harare giants following the departure of several senior players, said he is happy with how things are going.

“Without taking anything away from the youngsters they are showing a lot of zeal to play for the team,” he said.

“There is a lot of promise from the youngsters and we are really looking forward to a fruitful new season.”