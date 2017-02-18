Will Jah Prayzah rule the roost again?

Share this article:

HARARE - Music star Jah Prayzah is well-placed to once again reign supreme at the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) to be held at the 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale, Harare tonight.

Last year, the Watora Mari singer was the joint biggest Nama winner. He landed two Nama gongs along with Zimdancehall star Winky D and New Zealand-based playwright Stanley Makuwe. He also leads this year’s nominations with three listings.

Jah Prayzah is in the running for Outstanding Male Artiste, Outstanding Album and Outstanding Song gongs thanks to his latest album Mdhara Vachauya.

The MTV Africa Music Awards (Mama) winner is closely followed by Winky D, Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave and Ammara Brown who are sitting on two nominations.

Winky D will battle it out for the Outstanding Male Artiste gong with Jah Prayzah and rising Zim Hip-hop artiste Takura Shonai while his album Gafa Futi has been nominated for the Outstanding Album Award along with Fungisai’s Huya Uone Zvaakuitika and Jah Prayzah’s Mdhara Vachauya.

The battle for this year’s Outstanding Female Musician Award pits Fungisai, Ammara and young Thamsanqa “Tamy” Moyo.

Killer T’s song Takangodaro, a favourite of many last year, has been nominated alongside Mukoko by Tytan (featuring Ammara Brown) and Mdhara Vachauya by Jah Prayzah in the Outstanding Song category.

Other categories to look forward to include the Outstanding Actress Award which features nominees Jesesi Mungoshi (Muzita Rababa), Charlene Mangweni (Conflicts) and Donna Ncube (Insuku Zokucina).

Muchaneta actor Admire Kuzhangaira has been nominated along with Ishmael Muvingi (Insuku Zokucina) and Anthony Tongani (Conflicts).