Dafty looks at Jefferies for inspiration

HARARE - Karting driver Zachary Dufty will hope his idols good charm rubs off on him when he contests in the South African JuniorMax today.

Dufty will compete today at Zwartkops International Kart Raceway and a week later on February 25 in the new CIK-FIA Academy Trophy at Vereeniging karting circuit

He will hope to find the form that saw his idol Axcil Jefferies romp to victory in race two of Lamborghini Super Trofeo Middle East at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Jefferies (22) and GDL Team Asia teammate, 18-year-old Rik Breukers from the Netherlands, produced a spectacular display, in their Lamborghini Huracán, which was rewarded with a superb victory.

“Looking forward to an awesome one and a half weeks of practice, testing, racing, fun and seeing all our friends, team mates and competitors,” Dufty’s team said in a statement.

“We are great full to our amazing team RKT Racing for helping to make this happen and a big thanks to Motul in Zimbabwe for their support with Zacs racing this year!” the team added.

Elsewhere a strong Zimbabwe MotoX team left for South Africa this week to take part in the 1st SA Monster Energy National Championship.

Team Zimbabwe manager and Bogwheers Chairman Gary Grainger was in high spirits and made it clear that his team was not going there to make up the numbers but to lift the Zim flag high.

Some of the riders that will compete include Demion Straydom, Ashley Thixton, Devon Cockermouth, Regan Wasmouth, Tristan Grainger and Dee Manuel.