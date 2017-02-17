Tsvangirai defends VP appointments

Tendai Kamhungira  •  17 February 2017 4:55PM  •  2 comments

HARARE - Two men seeking a court order to nullify the appointment of Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri as MDC vice presidents faced a setback yesterday after the party’s leader Morgan Tsvangirai accused the pair of relying on a bogus constitution.

The duo — Patson Murimoga and George Rice — filed a High Court application in July last year challenging the appointments.

In the application, they cited Tsvangirai, Chamisa, Mudzuri, MDC national chairman Lovemore Moyo and the MDC as respondents.

The respondents’ lawyer, Thabani Mpofu, sought the dismissal of the case on the basis that Murimoga and Rice used the wrong MDC constitution, and did not exhaust internal remedies.

“There is a board that deals with disputes in terms of the party constitution. If there is a dispute, it is dealt with in terms of that constitution,” he said.

He also argued that the applicants made reference to the party’s sixth congress, which has not yet happened, making their application improper before the court.

Mpofu also challenged the applicants’ membership, contending they rushed to pay their subscription fees two days after filing the application in a bid to substantiate their application.

They did not have a locus standi to pursue the matter, he said.

However, the applicants’ lawyer, Zivai Macharaga, said his clients had a right to challenge Tsvangirai’s appointments.

“By virtue of being members, they have the right to file this application. There is nowhere where it is shown that their membership has been withdrawn,” Macharaga said.

He said his clients could not have approached the party’s National Council (NC) before going to court because it was the offender and therefore could not have resolved the issue fairly.

High Court judge Lavender Makoni reserved her ruling on the preliminary point raised.

In his affidavit before the court, Murimoga argued that such appointments must be made directly by congress from nominations made by the provinces.

“The NC is not an elective forum in that there are no elections done ... particularly of the deputy president while at the congress there are elections done,” he argued.

Related Articles

Comments (2)

only a trick by Tsvangirai to dump khupe.To prevent her fr succeding him in the event that something happens to his life.A ploy to manipulate khupe

addmore gudo - 17 February 2017

Elections are coming soon. Instead of telling us how the opposition is going to change the status quo if we give them our support to crash Zanu-PF they are busy with their stupid internal issues as though they have won the elections already. You bastards go uot in the rural areas and mobilise the people. Show them what you have to offer if you have real plans for them at all. Whoever intends to lead the country cannot be found to be afraid of areas being manipulated by Zanu-PF. You know very well the devil you are dealing with. tackling the devil head-on is the only litmus test to show us what you are made of. If you cannot pass this test how then do you hope to unsit Zanu-PF ? Positions in a party is one thing; anybody can claim or be given a position but that has no connection to winning support of people. There has never been democracy in Zimbabwe. Neither has there been free and fair elections apart from that one in 1980. People know nothing other than being led. They are yet to be convinced that they have the power to sack a president against all odds. They are yet to be convinced that our country is not poor, that the miserable lives they are leading are a direct result of a government of self-servers, thieves who have looted the wealth of our country leaving them poorer than during the colonial times when a handful of white settlers had vitully all the cream to themselves at our expense.

Masamba Akareyo - Tanganda - 17 February 2017

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely