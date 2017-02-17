Sulu's 'Jamboree' hits Masvingo

Share this article:

HARARE - Dendera star Suluman Chimbetu, who is currently going around the country promoting his latest album titled Jamboree, will hold his second show this weekend at Masvingo-based Ritz Night Club tomorrow night.

Before heading to Zimbabwe’s oldest urban Centre, the rejuvenated Suluman will take his act to La Rouge Lounge situated at Westgate Mall in the capital tonight.

After playing second fiddle to artistes like Jah Prayzah over the last few years, the release of Jamboree has breathed a new lease of life in Suluman’s career.

Music critics and fans alike have attributed the 34- year-old music star’s strong comeback to his frank and candid portrayal of the country’s deteriorating political and economic situation on his latest album.

Popular tracks on the new album include Tiringwe, Moses and Mhasuro.

The hard-hitting Moses in particular, which seems to

attack Zanu PF, a party which Sulu and his late father Simon have been associated with for decades, has triggered endless debates.

In the song, Sulu sings about a person with a dangerous talisman (gona riri kutaramutsa vana vevamwe) causing untold suffering to the people of Zimbabwe.

He pleads for a Moses to take people away from Pharoah’s cruelty and bondage.

Jah Prayzah returns to Pamuzinda

Award-winning musician Jah Prayzah will kick off his weekend programme at Harare-based Pamuzinda Ice and Fire tonight after which he will perform at two events tomorrow.

The Watora Mari hit-maker will be the headline performer at both the 16th National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) to be held on Saturday at the 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale, Harare and the Surrey Braai Fest in Marondera.

Macheso returns to Chinhoyi

Tonight sungura ace Alick Macheso will return to one of his favourite venues — Dotcom Gardens in Chinhoyi.

Tomorrow the Mundikumbuke singer will descend on Tippaz Bar and Night Club in Shamva after which he will conclude his weekend gigs at Hill Top Tavern in Warren Park, Harare where he will hold a family show alongside Zimdancehall star Soul Jah Love.