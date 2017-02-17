Nama awards gala beckons

Share this article:

HARARE - All is set for the 16th National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) to be held at the 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale, Harare tomorrow.

The awards night, to be hosted by multi- award winning comedian Carl Joshua Ncube, will feature performances from 2015 Dreamstar winner beatboxer Takudzwa “Probeatz” Mashonganyika, Airforce percussion artists, Shabach Entertainment, M & M Dance Factory and Chipawo.

Thirty-five of the nominated 95 artistes will walk away with what National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (Nacz) communications officer Cathrine Mthombeni has described as “the coveted gold-plated Nama trophy”.

Jah Prayzah, who is in the running for Outstanding Male Artiste, Outstanding Album and Outstanding Song gongs thanks to his latest album Mdara Vachauya, is the top-placed nominee.

The Jerusarema singer is closely followed by Winky D, Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave and Ammara Brown who have two nominations each.

Winky D will battle it out for the Outstanding Male Artiste gong with Jah Prayzah and rising Zim Hip-Hop artiste Takura Shonai while his album Gafa Futi has been nominated for the Outstanding Album Award along with Fungisai’s Huya Uone Zvaakuitika and Jah Prayzah’s Mdhara Vachauya.

The battle for this year’s Outstanding Female Musician Award pits Fungisai, Ammara and young Thamsanqa “Tamy” Moyo.

Killer T’s song Takangodaro, a favourite of many last year, has been nominated alongside Mukoko by Tytan (featuring Ammara Brown) and Mdhara Vachauya by Jah Prayzah in the Outstanding Song category.

Other interesting categories include the Outstanding Actress Award which features nominees Jesesi Mungoshi (Muzita Rababa), Charlene Mangweni (Conflicts) and Donna Ncube (Insuku Zokucina).

Muchaneta actor Admire Kuzhangaira has been nominated along with Ishmael Muvingi (Insuku Zokucina) and Anthony Tongani (Conflicts).